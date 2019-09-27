Chess turns nasty when Jack White is around

Jack White has pretended to knock out Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon in a bizarre sketch on the US chatshow.

In a sketch seemingly mocking his fiery reputation, White and Fallon play chess against each other, with the tense game soon turning violent.

With both men wearing sharp suits and bow-ties, it ends with White appearing to knock out the host with a punch.

The sketch came during a brief break in touring for White’s band The Raconteurs. Having most recently played on September 21, they resume their US tour on October 3. That run concludes on November 10, before the four-piece immediately head to South America for a run of shows in Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Mexico. The final date is on November 18.

The Raconteurs released their third album ‘Help Us, Stranger’ in June. Last month (August 30), footage emerged of White warming up for a Raconteurs show in Nashville by playing Jay-Z’s ’99 Problems’. The film was shown as part of a livestream of the gig on Nugs.

Although they played at All Points East in May after a low-key headline show at London Electric Ballroom, The Raconteurs have yet to embark on a full-scale UK tour for ‘Help Us, Stranger’.

Having resumed playing with The Raconteurs after a decade apart, White has also finally hit the studio with his polar opposite namesake Jack Black. The pair had long spoken about meeting up, and Tenacious D visited White’s base of Third Man Records in Detroit.

In footage posted online, Black said of their studio session: “We’re heading over to Jack White’s house to record a single. Me and Kyle (Gass) have been working on a jam — it’s not quite done, but I think that’s where Jack White comes in and helps us pull it over the finish line. This is a legendary collab.”