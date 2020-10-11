Watch Jack White rework The White Stripes’ ‘Ball And Biscuit’ on ‘SNL’

Jack White was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night (October 10), and part of his performance saw him rework White Stripes song ‘Ball And Biscuit’.

The White Stripes frontman was announced as the last-minute musical guest for this week’s show on Friday (October 9), replacing country artist Morgan Wallen, who was removed from the lineup earlier this week after video emerged of him not wearing a mask while attending a crowded house party.

Accompanied by drummer Daru Jones and bassist Dominic John Davis, White ran through a number of hits including ‘Lazaretto’ and his Beyoncé collaboration, ‘Don’t Hurt Yourself’.

White also reworked ‘Ball And Biscuit’, which is taken from the 2003 White Stripes album ‘Elephant’, by adding in lyrics from ‘Jesus Is Coming Soon’, a traditional gospel song about the 1918 Spanish Flu that was famously performed by Blind Willie Johnson.

You can watch White’s performances below:

During his performance of ‘Lazaretto’, White used a guitar designed for him by the late Eddie Van Halen, who died from cancer on Tuesday (October 6).

Sharing a photo of the guitar Van Halen designed for him on his Facebook page yesterday (October 9) ahead of his SNL performance, White wrote: “i thought it could be a nice gesture for me to use this blue eddie van halen model guitar for one of the songs tonight on SNL. the guitar was designed by eddie (with a few customizations i had added).

“eddie was very kind to me and saw to it that this guitar was made for me to my specs. i wont even insult the man’s talent by trying to play one of his songs tonight. thanks again eddie for this guitar and rest in peace sir.”

Elsewhere during last night’s Saturday Night Live, Jim Carrey suited up as Joe Biden once again for its cold open – but with an added a hint of Jeff Goldblum.

