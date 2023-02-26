Watch Jack White shred ‘Taking Me Back’, ‘Fear Of The Dawn’ and ‘A Tip From You To Me’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Jack White was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night (February 25) – watch his three-song performance below.

The guitarist performed ‘Taking Me Back’, ‘Fear Of The Dawn’ and ‘A Tip From You To Me’ from his two 2022 albums ‘Fear Of The Dawn’ and ‘Entering Heaven Alive’ – on the episode, hosted by Woody Harrelson.

Announced at the start of the month, the appearance was White’s fifth turn on Saturday Night Live. He appeared as part of The White Stripes in 2002, performing ‘Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground’ and ‘We’re Going to Be Friends’.

He’s also taken to the stage three times as a solo artist, performing ‘Love Interruption’ and ‘Sixteen Saltines’ in 2012 before returning in 2018 to play ‘Over And Over and Over’ alongside ‘Connected By Love’.

Watch him toast the return of SNL after a two-week break below.

So far this year, Saturday Night Live has featured performances from Coldplay, Sam Smith and Lil Baby.

Smith performed their ‘Gloria’ title track and was joined by Kim Petras for a run-through of their viral smash ‘Unholy’ while Lil Baby performed two tracks from ‘It’s Only Me’, ‘Californian Breeze’ and ‘Forever’.

Next month, The 1975 will appear as the musical guests on Saturday Night Live, with Wednesday star Jenna Ortega serving as the host for the March 11 episode.

Elsewhere, Jack White is reportedly set to appear in Martin Scorsese‘s new film, Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Killers Of The Flower Moon, which stars Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, is based on a book of the same name. The western – Scorsese’s first – will investigate the murders of the native Osage people in 1920s Oklahoma, where oil deposits were discovered.