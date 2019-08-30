Watch Jack White warm up for Raconteurs show by playing Jay-Z’s ’99 Problems’

A glimpse into White's pre-show limber-up

Footage of Jack White preparing for a Raconteurs show by playing Jay-Z’s ’99 Problems’ was live-streamed yesterday (August 29) – watch the clip below.

The band, which also features Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence and The Greenhornes’ Patrick Keeler, were performing the first of three sold-out shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium last night, with the show broadcast live on Nugs.net.

The live-stream also included some behind-the-scenes footage, which gave fans a glimpse of White’s warm-up routine. In one shot, the musician could be seen backstage playing along to ’99 Problems’ on his guitar. Watch the moment below.

It’s not the first time White has been filmed playing the hit track. He has previously included it in his live set, mashing it up with The White Stripes’ ‘Icky Thump’ in 2014.

The musician and the rapper have worked together in the past, too. The pair recorded some songs together in 2009, although they never saw the light of day. In 2013, White released Jay-Z’s ‘Magna Carta Holy Grail’ album on vinyl via his Third Man Records label.

White also cited the Roc-A-Fella star as an influence on his latest solo album ‘Boarding House Reach’, saying he had sought out musicians who had played with the rapper onstage.

Meanwhile, The Raconteurs released ‘Help Us Stranger’, their first album in over a decade, back in June.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “It’s not a record for your phone or for cherry-picking for playlists. It’s a full-bodied album and a journey – a journey we hope it doesn’t take them another decade to make again. Hopefully Jack’s telegram reaches his bandmates a little quicker next time.”