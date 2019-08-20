Hair cuts, guitar solos and moonwalking: here’s everything that went down at Jaden Smith’s London show

"London, I love you!"

Jaden Smith performed an energetic show in London last weekend in a set that included moonwalking, hair cuts and even a guitar solo. You can check out some images and footage from the gig below.

Performing at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London, on Sunday (August 18), Smith’s show featured a 27-strong setlist with hits from across his two albums, 2017’s ‘Syre’ and 2019’s ‘Eyrs’ being well-balanced.

“I struggled with being a mosh pit and singing about feelings,” Smith – son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith and brother to Willow Smith – told the audience, in referencing his kinetic delivery whilst delivering songs about heartbreak and loneliness.

Opening with ‘P’, ‘I’, ‘N’, ‘K’, from ‘Erys’, Smith bounded across the stage with breathless energy before shaving his head live on stage – a “buzzcut” stunt he’s performed at his shows previously. Elsewhere, Smith moonwalked against a backdrop of neon-pink screens, striking visuals and dry ice in a stage set up influenced by Kanye West and Frank Ocean – two of Smith’s heroes. In one of the show’s visuals, Smith is seen convulsing in an ambulance; in another, he becomes a superhero with a laser gun. Smith also delivered an affecting guitar solo, admitting that he felt “nervous” doing so. Check out some of the images and footage from the event below.

Fans responding to the set on social media praised Smith’s skilful free styling during songs like ‘Icon’ and his emotive delivery on ‘Summertime in Paris’ which proved a hit with fans. “One of the most skilful young rappers out there at the moment”, one fan wrote on Twitter. “A superstar in the making,” wrote another.

Other highlights for fans was during ‘Fallen’ when Smith told fans: “I need you to sing your heart out on this one,” prompting a mass singalong. Another was when he urged his largely teenage audience to “make some noise” during ‘U’ when fans moshed en masse.

You can see the full setlist from Sunday’s show below.

Setlist, O2 Forum – Kentish Town, London

P

I

N

K

Ghost

Batman

Got It

Ninety

Plastic

Noize

Fire Dept

Goku

Mission

Just Slide with Harry Hudson

Fallen

Somebody Else

Soho

A Calabasas Freestyle

Summertime in Paris

B

L

U

E

Beautiful Disruption

Idriporis

Pain

Chateau