Watch Jaden Smith perform surprise support set at sister Willow’s headline London show

Jaden Smith appeared as a special guest performer at his sister Willow‘s headline show at London’s Electric Ballroom in Camden tonight (December 9).

The rapper and older brother of the ‘GROW’ singer – both of whom are the children of actor’s Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith – is in town for an event at Selfridges tomorrow (December 10) to celebrate MSFTSrep’s – the fashion collective he co-founded with Willow – Fall/Winter ’21 collection.

Willow’s intimate gig in the capital was put on in support of her latest album, ‘lately i feel EVERYTHING’, which came out back in July. Besides Jaden, London-based singer-songwriter Cassyette also provided support.

During a break in his performance, Jaden took a moment to celebrate his sister and everything she’s been doing as of late. “To see my little sister do what she’s doing in the world,” he began, “Me being the older brother, me feeling like, ‘Oh, I have to protect her.’ Nah, nah, nah. Seeing what she’s doing and how many people she’s inspiring, it inspires me.”

He added: “You know, once upon a time we’d go on tour, Willow would go on stage and then I’d go on stage. But now the tide is turning; I’m going on stage first.”

Jaden came out again during Willow’s set. The pair performed their ‘Summertime In Paris’ collaboration, taken from Jaden’s 2019 project ‘Erys’.

See some footage from Jaden’s surprise appearance below:

A break from the chaos for a cute speech about how she inspires him pic.twitter.com/4O4M2Ch8Yi — ali want for christmas is you (@Justdip) December 9, 2021

Willow recently opened up about the impact of the success of her debut single ‘Whip My Hair’, which peaked at Number Five in the US charts when it was released in 2010.

The Los Angeles musician, who spoke to NME for the latest Big Read cover interview, said that the gruelling press cycle and attention that arrived right at the start of the career made her question her path in music.

She also discussed her mother’s experiences of racism while reflecting on the attitudes towards people of colour within the rock music scene.