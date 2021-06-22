Watch Jake Bugg discuss early years in Nottingham with Jamal Edwards in new video

Jake Bugg has teamed up with SBTV founder Jamal Edwards for a new video which sees him exploring his early years in Nottingham before he rose to fame. You can watch it exclusively below on NME.

The first episode of a new series, it explores how Bugg grew up on the city’s Clifton estate and how his earliest formative experiences went on to impact the style and lyric content of his music.

It’s directed by Edwards too, who explains how he aimed for the clip to highlight a little-seen side to Bugg’s story.

“It was a real pleasure to delve into Jake’s life a little bit, being a mate I get to see a side of him that not many fans may see and I wanted to bring out that side a little bit more in this series,” said Edwards.

Bugg commented: “I’ve been good friends with Jamal for ages, so when he suggested shooting some of my favourite spots in Nottingham I jumped at the chance to work together. I’m really happy with the end result.”

The new video comes ahead of Bugg’s forthcoming new album ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’, which is set for release on August 20 via RCA Records.

Last month, he also debuted the video for ‘Lost’, directed by visual collective High Art, which sees Bugg attending a party in the desert, before he and a number of his fellow revellers are catapulted into space to dance among the stars.