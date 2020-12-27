Watch Jake Bugg give Post Malone’s ‘Circles’ a rock’n’roll makeover

Jake Bugg has covered Post Malone – watch his full-band version of chart-topping hit ‘Circles’ below.

‘Circles’ appears on Post Malone’s Grammy-nominated 2019 album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’.

For the new cover version, Bugg adds his trademark rock’n’roll swagger to the track, backed by a full band and performed in a studio setting.

Watch Jake Bugg’s version of ‘Circles’ below.

The Nottingham singer-songwriter released his latest single ‘All I Need’ back in October. The track followed his previous 2020 releases ‘Rabbit Hole’ and ‘Saviours Of The City’.

Bugg’s last album ‘Hearts That Strain’ was released in 2017. In a two-star review, NME said: “The defining feature of ‘Hearts That Strain’ may be its puzzling lack of urgency: Bugg started as an heir apparent to the Gallagher brothers, but on MOR-country ballads like ‘This Time’ or ‘Bigger Lover’ he sounds more like an over-earnest James-Blunt-in-waiting.”

Bugg also recently revealed that he is currently writing music for a film about the Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho. A documentary on the 2002 World Cup winner is in the works by the filmmakers Andrew and Stuart Douglas, who have worked on some of Bugg’s music videos in the past.

“They directed a couple of music videos for me and asked if I’d have a go,” Bugg told The Sun. “That’s what I was doing in the previous lockdown. It’s not something I’m going to get tired of. You always want to be involved in the next track.”

Post Malone, meanwhile, almost appeared on ‘Shore’, the new album by Fleet Foxes, the band’s frontman Robin Pecknold has revealed.

The rapper’s love for the Seattle indie band is well documented, and Pecknold revealed that he “came by the studio for one day while we were working in LA and listened to stuff and was super supportive,” adding that “he was down [to appear on the album] but we just didn’t end up having time”.