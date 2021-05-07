Watch Jake Bugg’s cosmic party video for new single ‘Lost’

Jake Bugg has shared the new video for his latest single ‘Lost’ – you can watch the clip below.
The song is taken from the Nottingham musician’s forthcoming new album ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’, which is set for release on August 20 via RCA Records.
The video for ‘Lost’, directed by visual collective High Art, has been released this morning (May 7) and features Bugg attending a party in the desert, before he and a number of his fellow revellers are catapulted into space to dance among the stars.
You can watch the video for Jake Bugg’s ‘Lost’ below.
“The song is inspired by everyone who felt lost and parted from loved ones during the pandemic,” Bugg explained about the intention behind ‘Lost’. “The sun’s coming out, summer is on the way and this is the tune for it.”
Bugg will hit the road in the UK and Ireland in spring 2022 in support of ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’ – you can see his upcoming tour dates below.
March 2022
14 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
15 – Leeds, O2 Academy
17 – Hull, Bonus Arena
18 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
19 – Sheffield, Octagon Centre
21 – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange
23 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
24 – Belfast, Ulster Hall
25 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre
27 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
28 – Norwich, UEA
30 – Nottingham, Rock City
31 – Cardiff, The Great Hall
April 2022
1 – Bristol, O2 Academy
3 – Oxford, O2 Academy
4 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall
5 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
Bugg was confirmed this week on the line-up for Standon Calling 2021, which will take place in July.