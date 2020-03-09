Watch James Blake cover Billie Eilish’s ‘When The Party’s Over’

James Blake has shared a piano cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘When The Party’s Over’ – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The musician posted a video of him playing the song, which featured on Eilish’s hit debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, earlier today (March 9).

“Hiiii, haven’t had access to my piano recently but @steinwayandsons sent me one so I could keep this series going – here’s one of my favourites – Billie Eilish’s ‘When The Party’s Over’,” he tweeted. “P.s. what a ridiculously good song this is @billieeilish & @finneas”. Watch the cover below.

Finneas shared Blake’s cover, telling his Twitter followers: “On the list of things I feel grateful for, James ranks higher than just about everything.”

On the list of things I feel grateful for for, James ranks higher than just about everything https://t.co/ejijjXdEpG — FINNEAS (@finneas) March 9, 2020

Blake will bring his latest album ‘Assume Form’ to Hollywood later this year for a very special show. The musician is teaming up with the LA Philharmonic Orchestra for a gig at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, due to take place on August 22.

He released ‘Assume Form’ in January 2019. In a five-star review of the LP, NME described it as “proof that James Blake is one of the world’s greatest producers. This loved-up fourth record, featuring Andre 3000 and Travis Scott, sees him finally in control as a brilliant songwriter and emotive lyricist.”

Meanwhile, Eilish is set to kick off her Where Do We Go? World Tour in Miami tonight (March 9). The star will be encouraging fans to register to vote in the US presidential election, teaming up with the organisation Head Count at the gigs.