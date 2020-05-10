GAMING  

Watch James Blake cover Stevie Wonder’s ‘Never Dreamed You’d Leave in Summer’

The songwriter says Wonder "invented music"

By Alex Gallagher
James Blake and Stevie Wonder
James Blake and Stevie Wonder CREDIT: Getty + George Pimentel/WireImage

James Blake has shared a new video in which he covers Stevie Wonder‘s ‘Never Dreamed You’d Leave in Summer’.

According to Blake, it’s the first in a series of videos where he’ll be performing fan requests.

Watch it below:

Upon posting the cover of Wonder’s 1971 ‘Where I’m Coming From’ cut on Twitter, Blake shared his admiration for the soul legend.

“Stevie Wonder invented music as far as I’m concerned,” he wrote.

Blake has been performed a number of sets over Instagram Live while self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic. He’s previously covered the likes of Radiohead’s ‘No Surprises’, Billie Eilish’s ‘When the Party’s Over’, Frank Ocean’s ‘Godspeed’ and ‘A Case of You’ by Joni Mitchell.

Last month, Blake shared a new single entitled ‘You’re Too Precious’. The track marked the first new music from the songwriter since fourth album ‘Assume Form’, released last year.

‘Assume Form’ received a five-star review from NME upon its release, writing: “Proof that James Blake is one of the world’s greatest producers, this loved-up fourth record, featuring Andre 3000 and Travis Scott, sees him finally in control as a brilliant songwriter and emotive lyricist.”

Earlier this week, Blake appeared on Kehlani‘s new album ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, featuring on the song ‘Grieving’.

