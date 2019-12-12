James Blake has performed a cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘when the party’s over’ on the second night of his current tour. You can listen to the moment below.

The emotive performance saw Blake deliver a sparse version of the song which appeared on Eilish’s debut album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

The performance came as part of a series of special stripped-down ‘piano shows’ Blake is performing across the US this month.

Blake performed at the Ace Hotel in LA on December 10 and 11 and will now head to BAM’s Harvey Theatre in Brooklyn on December 17 and 18.

Next year, Blake is set to perform at Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil next March and April before he hits the road for a European tour. No UK dates have been announced yet.

You can see footage of Blake covering Eilish here, together with some fan reaction to the moment.

james blake covering billie eilish’s “when the party’s over” alone on piano is gut-wrenching + astonishing — caitlin white (@harmonicait) December 12, 2019

so @jamesblake with a piano and a loop box playing a @billieeilish tune is the 2019 moment i didn’t know i needed — jo (@jo) December 12, 2019

James Blake covereando; "when the party's over", de Billie Eilish. What a time to be alive. 💛💛💛 https://t.co/oYXCNUnKyR — Viceversado (@VicenteRaFo) December 12, 2019

Meanwhile, Eilish was joined by Alicia Keys for a special TV performance of her track ‘Ocean Eyes’ on The Late Late Show earlier this week.

Keys is one of the guest hosts fronting The Late Late Show this week. During her show, Keys welcomed Eilish by joining her on piano and backing vocals for a special performance of ‘Ocean Eyes’, which featured on the latter’s 2016 debut EP ‘Don’t Smile at Me’.

Keys previously covered ‘Ocean Eyes’ back in August and shared footage of the rendition on her Instagram. “Billie Eilish giving me all the feels,” she wrote in a caption accompanying the performance clip. “Keep shining mama, writing that truth.”

Over the past year, the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Sigrid, Blossoms and Bring Me the Horizon have all shared covers of a selection of Eilish’s hit songs.