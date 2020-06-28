Watch James Blake deliver “soft” cover of Nirvana’s ‘Come As You Are’

James Blake has performed a “soft” cover of Nirvana’s ‘Come As You Are’ – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The musician shared his version of the grunge classic as part of a piano improv concert yesterday (June 27), which raised money for The Loveland Foundation. The organisation helps Black women and girls receive therapy, while also offering fellowships, residency programmes and more.

Posting a video of the cover to his Instagram page earlier today, Blake wrote: “Dedicated to @gorditogabrielito who requested ‘a soft cover of Come as you are by nirvana’.” Watch the performance below, and check out the whole concert on his Instagram page.

‘Come As You Are’ is the latest in a series of covers Blake has shared in recent months. In May, he tackled Stevie Wonder’s ‘Never Dreamed You’d Leave In Summer’, while others before it include Radiohead’s ‘No Surprises’, Billie Eilish’s ‘When The Party’s Over’ and Frank Ocean’s ‘Godspeed’. The musician also performed a cover of Joni Mitchell’s ‘A Case Of You’ on US TV, which he originally covered on his 2011 EP ‘Enough Thunder’.

In April, Blake released his latest piece of original material in the single ‘You’re Too Precious’. It marked his first piece of new music since the release of his fourth album ‘Assume Form’.

Upon its release, NME gave ‘Assume Form’ five stars, saying: “Proof that James Blake is one of the world’s greatest producers, this loved-up fourth record, featuring Andre 3000 and Travis Scott, sees him finally in control as a brilliant songwriter and emotive lyricist.”