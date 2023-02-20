Watch Janelle Monáe play in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Janelle Monáe played in the NBA’s All-Star Celebrity Game at the weekend – check out her turn on the basketball court below.

The annual basketball game brings musicians, actors, athletes from other sports and retired basketball players onto the court during a weekend festival that happens every February. This year, the game was held in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Monáe played in the #23 shirt, the same as iconic basketball players Michael Jordan and LeBron James, but was called out by Coach Dwayne Wade for staying in defense when her team had possession of the ball. “When we down here, I need you to be ready to score,” he instructed.

Advertisement

Afterwards, the actress and singer tweeted: “Nah fr that was bucket list. I got cut from my team as a kid (it was traumatic!) and now I’m laughing. Thank you @NBAAllStar

for having meeeee”.

Nah fr that was bucket list. I got cut from my team as a kid (it was traumatic!) and now I’m laughing. Thank you @NBAAllStar for having meeeee 😝 — Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) February 18, 2023

Watch Monáe on the court below:

The artist’s appearance in the game coincided with the release of her new song ‘Float’, featuring horns by Fela Kuti’s youngest son, Seun Kuti, and his band, Egypt 80. The song is her first music proper since 2018.

According to a press statement, the song is inspired by: “Muhammed Ali talking shit in Zaire, 1974, Jane’s evolution, Mary Poppins’ umbrella, Aladdin’s magic carpet, Ja Morant’s flotation to the rim while dunking on his ops, Sara Elise’s ropes, excerpts from Paramahmsa Nithyananda’s talks on levitation, Raul’s toast on Dec 1, and Bruce Lee’s mighty philosophy on being ‘shapeless, formless,’ and becoming one with your surroundings, to be like water.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, at the NBA All Star Game, Post Malone played a two-song set before the game, teaming up with 21 Savage, who participated in the Celebrity Game, for their hit collaboration ‘Rockstar’ and playing his own track ‘Wow’.

At half time, a number of stars of Nigerian pop – Burna Boy, Rema and Tems – came together for a star-studded show.