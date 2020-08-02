Watch Jane’s Addiciton reunite to perform for Lollapalooza

Jane’s Addiction have reunited to perform on Lolla2020 – this year’s virtual Lollapalooza festival, marking the first time the band has played together in three years.

Taking to a remote soundstage, frontman (and Lollapalooza founder) Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Chris Chaney offered up live renditions of ‘I Would For You’ and ‘Stop!’.

Watch both songs play out below:

Lollapalooza’s Lolla2020 is happening now, having kicked off its four-day livestream event on Thursday July 30. The cancellation of the original event due to coronavirus was announced in June.

Earlier on in the festivities, Farrell had also reunited with Porno For Pyros, who gave their first live performance in 24 years. Yesterday (August 1), Farrell and his latest project Kind Heaven Orchestra staged a tribute to David Bowie by covering ‘Ziggy Stardust’.

Other Lolla2020 highlights include Queens Of The Stone Age and Them Crooked Vultures frontman Josh Homme performing an acoustic rendition of the latter’s song ‘Spinning in Daffodils’, taken from their eponymous 2009 album.

Chris Cornell‘s daughter Toni also joined the Lolla2020 festivities, performing a cover of Pearl Jam‘s hit 1991 song ‘Black’.