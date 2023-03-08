Watch Jane’s Addiction debut first new song in 10 years

Jane’s Addiction showcased their first new song in 10 years, earlier this week.

The band debuted new ballad ‘True Love’, which you can listen to below, at the end of their show at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield on Sunday (March 5).

Announcing the track, frontman Perry Farrell told the crowd: “We want to give you something very special, we’re gonna leave you with a brand new song no one’s ever heard, you guys will hear it first.”

The band last released a single in 2013 with ‘Another Soulmate’ and their last album – ‘The Great Escape Artist’ – came out in 2011.

During the show they played a host of tracks from their back catalogue including ‘Whores’, ‘Ocean Size’ and ‘Been Caught Stealing’.

Meanwhile, Farrell recently featured on Sleaford Mods‘ new single ‘So Trendy’, from the duo’s new album, ‘UK Grim’, which is released this Friday (March 10).

The track is described in press material as “an insistent electro mirror on a world obsessed by looking into their phones and manipulating the visual echoes coming back”.

Sleaford Mods’ vocalist Jason Williamson explained of the link-up with Farrell. “Perry got in touch and said he wanted to work with us. He’s a really cool guy and his back catalogue clearly speaks for itself, so we jumped at it, and ‘So Trendy’ grew from there,” he said.

The frontman added: “Myself and Andrew [Fearn] are not extensive Jane’s Addiction or Porno For Pyro fans, but we recognise he’s always been a very cool person. He added a brightness to the song, even though it’s not bright. It just feels like it has opened up the idea of what we do a bit more.”

Reviewing the new record, NME’s Andrew Trendell awarded the album four stars and said the Nottingham duo “take us on another aggy but colourful cruise of our crisis-weary isle”.