Watch Janet Jackson kick off ‘Together Again’ tour with hits and rarities

Janet Jackson kicked off her ‘Together Again’ tour in Florida on Friday (April 14), showcasing a host of hits and rarities.

The show at the Hard Rock Live venue, was the singer’s first in four years and is the start of a 34 date run in the US. The tour will celebrate her 50-year career and focus on 1997’s ‘The Velvet Rope’ and 1993’s ‘Janet’ alongside her greatest hits.

The 40-song set saw the singer play a host of hits from her back catalogue including ‘Control’ and ‘Nasty’ along with live debuts for the likes of ‘Damita Jo’, ‘Enjoy’, ‘Girlfriend/Boyfriend’, ‘Like You Don’t Love Me’, and ‘Do It 2 Me’. You can view footage below.

The show also featured a DJ Premier remix of ‘Together Again’ and classics including ‘Rhythm Nation’, ‘All For You’ and ‘Scream’ along with rarities such as ‘Because Of Love’, which was played for the first time since 1995 and ‘Diamonds’, which was last played in 2011.

Her tour will continue tonight (April 16) at the same venue. You can view the remaining dates below and any remaining tickets can be purchased here.

APRIL 2023

16 – Hard Rock Live Arena, Florida

19 – Amway Center, Orlando

21 – Enmarket Arena, Savannah

22 – Legacy Arena, Birmingham

25 – Colonial Life Arena, Columbia

27 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta

29 – FedEx Forum, Memphis

30 – Enterprise Center, St Louis

MAY

02 – T-Mobile Center, Kansas City,

04 – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

06 – Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow

09 – Madison Square Garden,New York

12 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte

13 – CFG Bank ArenaBaltimore

14 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach

19 – Xfinity Center, Mansfield

20 – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City

23 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto

24 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

26 – Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville

27 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago, Tinley Park

28 – American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Milwaukee

30 – Xcel Energy Center, St Paul

JUNE

02 – Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas

03 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Houston

04 – Moody Center, Austin

07 – Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix

09 – FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine

10 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles

11 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, San Diego

16 – Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View

20 – Moda Center, Portland

21 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Meanwhile, the singer will detail her ‘Together Again’ tour in new documentary Janet Jackson: Family First.

Serving as the follow-up to last year’s Janet Jackson, the new documentary will also reveal her efforts to reunite the family band with her brother Randy for the first time in 40 years.

Production is reportedly currently underway but a release date is yet to be announced.

Upon announcing the tour last year, Jackson also confirmed that new music was on the way. Speaking on Today at the time, she said: “There is new music. A lot of the fans have been saying, ‘Where’s the new music? When are we gonna get new music?’ So there will be new music.”