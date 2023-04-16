Watch Janet Jackson kick off ‘Together Again’ tour with hits and rarities

Janet Jackson kicked off her ‘Together Again’ tour in Florida on Friday (April 14), showcasing a host of hits and rarities.
The show at the Hard Rock Live venue, was the singer’s first in four years and is the start of a 34 date run in the US. The tour will celebrate her 50-year career and focus on 1997’s ‘The Velvet Rope’ and 1993’s ‘Janet’ alongside her greatest hits.
The 40-song set saw the singer play a host of hits from her back catalogue including ‘Control’ and ‘Nasty’ along with live debuts for the likes of ‘Damita Jo’, ‘Enjoy’, ‘Girlfriend/Boyfriend’, ‘Like You Don’t Love Me’, and ‘Do It 2 Me’. You can view footage below.
The show also featured a DJ Premier remix of ‘Together Again’ and classics including ‘Rhythm Nation’, ‘All For You’ and ‘Scream’ along with rarities such as ‘Because Of Love’, which was played for the first time since 1995 and ‘Diamonds’, which was last played in 2011.
Her tour will continue tonight (April 16) at the same venue. You can view the remaining dates below and any remaining tickets can be purchased here.
APRIL 2023
16 – Hard Rock Live Arena, Florida
19 – Amway Center, Orlando
21 – Enmarket Arena, Savannah
22 – Legacy Arena, Birmingham
25 – Colonial Life Arena, Columbia
27 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta
29 – FedEx Forum, Memphis
30 – Enterprise Center, St Louis
MAY
02 – T-Mobile Center, Kansas City,
04 – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville
06 – Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow
09 – Madison Square Garden,New York
12 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte
13 – CFG Bank ArenaBaltimore
14 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach
19 – Xfinity Center, Mansfield
20 – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City
23 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto
24 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
26 – Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville
27 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago, Tinley Park
28 – American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Milwaukee
30 – Xcel Energy Center, St Paul
JUNE
02 – Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas
03 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Houston
04 – Moody Center, Austin
07 – Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix
09 – FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine
10 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles
11 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, San Diego
16 – Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View
20 – Moda Center, Portland
21 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
Meanwhile, the singer will detail her ‘Together Again’ tour in new documentary Janet Jackson: Family First.
Serving as the follow-up to last year’s Janet Jackson, the new documentary will also reveal her efforts to reunite the family band with her brother Randy for the first time in 40 years.
Production is reportedly currently underway but a release date is yet to be announced.
Upon announcing the tour last year, Jackson also confirmed that new music was on the way. Speaking on Today at the time, she said: “There is new music. A lot of the fans have been saying, ‘Where’s the new music? When are we gonna get new music?’ So there will be new music.”