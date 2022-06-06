Watch Japanese Breakfast join Anamanaguchi to cover ‘Scott Pilgrim’ track ‘Black Sheep’

Japanese Breakfast recently joined New York chiptune-based rockers Anamanaguchi to perform a cover of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World song ‘Black Sheep’.

The original version of the song was written by Metric for the 2010 film adaptation of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World. In the film, the fictional band The Clash at Demonhead perform the song live, with their frontwoman Envy Adams (portrayed by Brie Larson) singing the vocals. A version with Metric singer Emily Haines on lead vocals was included on the Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World soundtrack.

Last Thursday (June 2), during Anamanaguchi’s show at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, they began their encore by covering the song, with Michelle Zauner handling vocals. See footage of that below:

Here's a closer shot! Sorry it's shaky since y'all were AMAZING! I was the homie in the rose floral print shirt on stage left! pic.twitter.com/e3Wykvm5t1 — Kai (@Syberkai) June 3, 2022

Anamanaguchi’s show was one stop of their current Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game soundtrack tour of North America.

The band composed the original score for the side-scrolling beat ’em up game that was released in 2010 alongside the film, delisted in 2014 and then finally re-released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and more in early 2021.

The shows have seen the band performing their soundtrack live in full for the first time ever. The tour is set to conclude later this month with shows in Pittsburgh and Ohio, find tickets here.

In other Scott Pilgrim news, earlier this year it was announced that an anime series based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s original graphic novel was in the works, with O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski writing and executive producing the show.

Meanwhile, Zauner made her Saturday Night Live debut last month on the show’s season 47 finale, playing ‘Jubilee’ cuts ‘Be Sweet’ and ‘Paprika’. The following weekend, she was joined by Wilco‘s Nels Cline during her set at Solid Sound Festival in Massachusetts for a performance of ‘Posing For Cars’.

Back in April, Zauner talked to NME about her Coachella 2022 performance, the upcoming film adaptation of her book Crying In H Mart, and more.