Watch Japanese Breakfast perform ‘Slide Tackle’ on ‘The Late Late Show’

Japanese Breakfast stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden last night (January 18) to perform her track ‘Slide Tackle’ – watch it below.

The singer-songwriter (real name Michelle Zauner) – who released her latest album, ‘Jubilee’, last summer – sat down with Corden to discuss her two Grammy nominations and her upcoming appearance on this year’s Coachella line-up.

Asked where she was when she found out about her Grammy nods – for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album – Zauner said: “I was at my apartment in Brooklyn, and I screamed a lot and ran around, and my neighbours probably thought I was a crazy person.”

She then told a story of how her husband filmed her reaction, although he ended up mostly just focusing on the TV on which they watched the announcements, which Zauner joked was because he’s “not the most savvy person”.

She also talked about how Union Transfer, the Philadelphia venue she used to work at before becoming famous, recently honoured her by installing a plaque at the venue and renaming coatcheck (the part of the venue she worked in) after her.

You can watch Japanese Breakfast’s performance and interview below:

In a four-star review of ‘Jubilee’, NME‘s Will Richards said: “After making her name writing about the most difficult topics possible, Zauner proves here that it’s within your grasp to grab joy from that pain even when it feels impossible. Let ‘Jubilee’ be your guide.”

Speaking about the process behind making the album, Zauner said that she’s “never wanted to rest on any laurels. I wanted to push it as far as it could go, inviting more people in and pushing myself as a composer, a producer, an arranger.”

“After spending the last five years writing about grief, I wanted our follow up to be about joy,” Zauner explained. “For me, a third record should feel bombastic and so I wanted to pull out all the stops for this one.”

Last year, Zauner also released her critically acclaimed memoir Crying In H Mart. The book is described as an “unflinching and powerful memoir about [Zauner] growing up Korean-American, losing her mother and forging her own identity”.

Meanwhile, Japanese Breakfast was recently part of an all star cast that joined Wilco for a performance of ‘California Stars’ at their induction into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame.