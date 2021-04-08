Japanese Breakfast has shared a brand new song – watch the video for ‘Posing In Bondage’ below.

The track is the second preview of Michelle Zauner’s upcoming album ‘Jubilee’, due out in June via Dead Oceans.

The follow-up to 2017’s ‘Soft Sounds From Another Planet’ was first previewed last month with lead single ‘Be Sweet’ and now a second teaser has been shared.

Of ‘Posing In Bondage’, which comes complete with a creepy video set in a supermarket and self-directed by Zauner, the singer said: “‘Posing in Bondage’ is a ballad about loneliness and longing, a song about two people who want so badly to connect but are never quite able to do so. No place felt lonelier than an empty grocery at 1 AM.

“The video is actually an epilogue to the one that will accompany our next single, here presented out of order.”

Watch the new video below.

Alongside news of the new track, Japanese Breakfast has also detailed a 2022 tour across the US. The dates, which you can see in full below, begin in Philadelphia next August and run until mid-October.

AUGUST 2022

7th – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

SEPTEMBER 2022

14th – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

16th Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

17th – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

18th – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

19th – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

25th – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

27th – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

28th – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

OCTOBER 2022

1st – San Francisco, CA @ Regency

2nd – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

4th – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

8th – Denver, CO @ Ogden

9th – Lawrence, KC @ Granada

10th – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Last month, Japanese Breakfast made her late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the run-up to the release of ‘Jubilee’.

As well as ‘Be Sweet’, Zauner and her band shared an online performance of her 2017 track ‘Jimmy Fallon Big!’. Originally written after a bandmate from her old band Little Big League told her he’d be leaving the band to join another that was going to make it “Jimmy Fallon big,” that same bandmate was present for the Fallon performance, performing the song alongside Zauner.