Watch Jarvis Cocker perform in Hong Kong with broken ribs

Jarvis Cocker played a Hong Kong show having broken his ribs shortly before taking to the stage – watch the footage below.

The singer was performing with Pulp at the second 2023 edition of Clockenflap Festival, where they headlined alongside YOASOBI and Swae Lee (who replaced Joji last-minute).

“This is a very unique concert,” he told the crowd, “because I fell down some stairs when I first arrived in Hong Kong. I had to go to the doctors so I do have two fractured ribs… so I’m not really sure what’s going to happen in the next hour.”

In a social media post, he expanded upon the accident: “I broke 2 ribs when I fell down a staircase in Kowloon (swipe for evidence) but the hospital got me so I could still do the show,” he wrote. “The audience took it to another level. Thank you!!!! Having a lie-down now…..”

Cocker reportedly fell in a record store and listening space, aptly titled The Listening Room, where they shared their side of the story.

“Confession Time: Jarvis fell down our stairs after spending a magical afternoon (for us atleast!) in our store,” they wrote. “We are so sorry, Jarvis! We were there tonight and I felt like burying myself where I stood when you put that X-ray up! I was amazed to see how well you did tonight despite the injury. You are truly my hero! Cheers, Rob.”

To be fair, Cocker held up well playing guitar and moving around on stage – watch him perform, broken ribs and all, at Clockenflap below:

Pulp drummer Nick Banks took to social media after the gig to elaborate: “Clockers/flappers we thank you for giving us a rousing send off last night,” he wrote. “A unique @welovepulp gig.”

“Jarvis playing on with 2 fractured ribs. #trooper. He took a tumble down some steps Friday. Candida only has not succumbed to misfortune during these shows. Rock hard.”

Pulp have been touring all over the world; they recently visited Argentina, where they played ‘Joyriders’ and ‘Bad Cover Version’ for the first time in 11 years in November. They also visited Mexico earlier that month to debut their new song ‘Background Noise’.

They are soon to headline Hogmanay Festival in Scotland, which will mark their last scheduled gig together on their reunion tour. They’ll arrive on December 31 – get your tickets for the gig here.

However, drummer Nick Banks revealed to NME that more may come from the band in 2024. “It’s the last scheduled thing we’ve got. Hopefully we’ll have more to announce for next year but I don’t know how much I can say at this moment in time, sorry! It’s classified. I’m looking forward to whatever 2024 may bring.”

Banks recently released his new memoir, So It Started There: From Punk To Pulp.