Watch Jay-Z’s full Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction video

Jay-Z‘s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction video, featuring Beyoncé, Rihanna, Barack Obama, Samuel L. Jackson, LeBron James, Chris Rock and more, has been shared in full – watch it below.

Shawn Carter was among a host of artists inducted into the legendary group last month, with Barack Obama giving a recorded speech about the rapper’s influence on him and Dave Chappelle inducted him on the night.

HBO have now shared the full induction video, produced by Questlove and titled The Times and Life of Shawn Carter.

In the video, the all-star cast of fans all recite their favourite lyrics of Jay-Z’s. Watch it below.

Obama said in a speech: “I’ve turned to Jay-Z’s words at different points in my life, whether I was brushing dirt off my shoulder on the campaign trail, or sampling his lyrics on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on the 50th anniversary of the Selma march to Montgomery.

“Today, Jay-Z is one of the most renowned artists in history and an embodiment of the American dream, a dream he has helped make real for other young people like him.”

Also featuring in the vide are David Letterman, Queen Latifah, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Diddy and Jamie Foxx, who recite some of Jay-Z’s most memorable lyrics. It closes with the rapper and Beyoncé’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, quoting the lyrics to ‘Ride Or Die’.

In his acceptance speech, Jay-Z gave shout outs to his mother, Gloria Carter, and Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder, Dame Dash. “Shout out to Dame…I know we don’t see eye to eye, but I can never erase your accomplishments, and I appreciate you and thank you for that,” he said.

Elsewhere at the 2021 Rock Hall ceremony, Taylor Swift paid tribute to Carole King with a live performance of the iconic singer-songwriter’s track ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow?’

Paul McCartney also inducted Foo Fighters and performed The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ with the band, while Dr. Dre inducted LL Cool J, Drew Barrymore inducted the Go-Gos, Angela Bassett inducted Tina Turner, and Lionel Ritchie inducted Clarence Avant.