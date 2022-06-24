Watch Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp cover The Beach Boys’ ‘Caroline, No’

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have shared a cover of The Beach Boys‘ ‘Caroline, No’ from their upcoming collaborative album, ’18’ – watch its music video below.

The single, which is an instrumental version of The Beach Boys’ original, was accompanied by a music video of Beck and his band playing the song for an appreciative live audience, though Depp was understandably missing from the music video. The pair are set to release a collaborative album called ’18’ next month on July 15 after three years of recording.

Depp made headlines on May 29 when made a surprise appearance at Beck’s show in Sheffield. He went on to join Beck on stage at a handful of other gigs despite awaiting the verdict in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard at the time, leading to the announcement of the album at the beginning of this month.

Listen to Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck’s cover of The Beach Boys‘ ‘Caroline, No’ below.

The pair also released a cover of Velvet Underground’s ‘Venus In Furs’ with the announcement of the album, along with a statement from the two artists. “When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too,” Beck said of his partner.

Depp added: “It’s an extraordinary honour to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother.”

Depp has thanked fans for their support in a message on social media after winning his defamation trial against ex-wife Heard earlier this month on June 1 when a jury found that Heard had defamed her ex-husband when she wrote a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic violence.

Depp has announced a European tour next summer with his band Hollywood Vampires, which features Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen.