Watch Jehnny Beth’s entrancing new live video for ‘We Will Sin Together’

Jehnny Beth has shared a live performance video for her latest single ‘We Will Sin Together’.

The track appears on the Savages frontwoman’s debut solo album, ‘To Love Is To Live’, which was released back in June.

The musician has today (September 1) posted a black-and-white live video for the song, which was shot at home in the French countryside by filmmaker Sam Neuhardt.

Advertisement

She sings into the camera in front of a blank backdrop, while producer Johnny Hostile helms the beats, keyboard and samples. You can watch the session below.

“Beautiful Jehnny and the beat is badass,” one viewer commented of the clip. Another wrote: “Such a beautiful performance! Thank you, Jehnny!”

Upon the release of ‘To Love Is To Live’, Beth spoke to NME about how The xx’s Romy Madley-Croft played an integral part in shaping the record after the pair struck up a friendship.

“She was one of the first people who told me that there were sides of my personality that were not represented in Savages,” Beth explained. “She said that she would love to be able to help me to show these unseen sides”.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of the album, NME concluded: “Nothing is out of bounds on ‘To Love Is To Live’, a timelessly raw and real ride through this thing called life.”

Meanwhile, Jehnny Beth is due to appear at next year’s Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona, following the cancellation of the 2020 event due to the coronavirus crisis. She’ll be joined by the likes of The Strokes, Lana Del Rey, and Tyler, the Creator.