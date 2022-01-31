Watch Jennifer Lopez make her debut on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Jennifer Lopez has made her long-awaited debut on RuPaul’s Drag Race, appearing on a recent episode of season 14.

The superstar dropped in on Friday’s (January 28) instalment for the “Night of 1000 J.Los” runway, in which contestants each sported an iconic look from her career catalogue.

Appearing via videolink, Lopez gave the cast a pep talk prior to the challenge, saying: “I’m so excited for this. It’s gonna be an honour to see you all serving up my favourite looks from the past.”

“Don’t be afraid to get loud, be proud, and shake it!” was Lopez’s advice to the queens. “Now go out there and be fierce — but not too fierce, there can only be one Jenny From the Block! Make me proud and have fun.”

Watch the snippet below.

The cast then sashayed down the runway in their best J.Lo outfits, with contestant Kerri Colby — who wore the original Versace dress Lopez sported at Milan Fashion Week in 2019 — winning the challenge.

It’s the first time Lopez has appeared on the show, after years of fans calling on her to take up a guest judge spot. Other notable judges include Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande.

Lopez’s new film Marry Me is due out in cinemas next month, after COVID-related delays. She plays pop-star Kat Valdez, who marries a complete stranger (played by Owen Wilson) after learning of her fiance’s infidelity.