Watch Jenny Lewis and Bill Murray cover Drake’s ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’

Jenny Lewis and Bill Murray have teamed up for an unlikely cover of Drake‘s 2020 hit ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’.

The pair have been friends for years, with Lewis previously appearing and singing alongside the Hollywood legend in 2015’s Netflix holiday special A Very Murray Christmas.

Shared via her Instagram, the clip showcases the former Rilo Kiley singer and child actor on vocals and bass, while Murray plays the drums.

Advertisement

“it’s almost christmas!” Lewis captioned the post on December 24, alongside the 68-second video which ends with the singer breaking into a smile. Watch the clip below.

Earlier this year (August 6), Lewis joined Bruce Springsteen in collaborating with Bon Iver on his single ‘AUATC’.

The anti-capitalist single’s title stands for ‘Ate Up All Their Cake’, and also features contributions from Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner and rivulare’s Elsa Jensen.

‘AUATC’ is the second single released as part of Bon Iver’s ‘Season 5’ project, with this song having the alternate title of ‘Season 5: Episode 2’. The release of the track follows ‘PDLIF’ – ‘Please Don’t Live In Fear’ – which was billed as ‘Episode 1’.

Murray, meanwhile, responded to a claim back in September that his golf apparel brand William Murray Golf used the Doobie Brothers’ 1972 hit ‘Listen To The Music’ in a TV advert without permission.

Advertisement

The letter ended with his lawyer offering to send William Murray Golf shirts to the band – a gesture he hoped would “win each of you over as new fans of the brand… At least that’s ‘what this fool believes’.”

Earlier this year, Murray spoke about working on the newest movie in the Ghostbusters franchise and how he’d missed actors Rick Moranis and Harold Ramis, who starred in the original movie.