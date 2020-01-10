News Music News

Watch Jenny Lewis join forces with Haitian musicians on new love song ‘Under The Supermoon’

"It's a travelogue of sorts"

Damian Jones
Jenny Lewis
Jenny Lewis Credit: Getty

Jenny Lewis has shared a video of a new song featuring Haitian musicians.

The track ‘Under The Supermoon’ will feature on ‘Let the Rhythm Lead: Haiti Song Summit Vol. 1’, which is out on January 31 through Artists for Peace and Justice – a nonprofit organisation that encourages peace and social justice internationally.

The album is a collaborative project between Lewis, Habib Koité, Jackson Browne, Jonathan Wilson, Paul Beaubrun, Raúl Rodríguez, Jonathan Russell, and the Haitian band Lakou Mizik. It was recorded in the Haitian town of Jacmel. You can watch the video below.

Advertisement

In a statement to Pitchfork, Lewis described the track as “a love song written in Jacmel floating in the Caribbean sea under the supermoon of November 2016 just days after the U.S. presidential election… a travelogue of sorts processed in real time.”

Lewis recently featured in an issue of Jughead’s Time Police, the 90s Archie Comics title that was revived last summer.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Archie Comics co-president Alex Segura called Lewis’ cameo a “fun” and “unexpected easter egg” for fans of the series.

“Archie’s always been about blending real-world music acts and our amazing characters, so when Sina mentioned he might be able to get Jenny Lewis to cameo in Jughead’s Time Police – well, we didn’t hesitate!” Segura said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Radar

The NME 100: Essential new artists for 2020

Thomas Smith -
Meet the NME 100, the essential new artists set to take over 2020 and the next decade. Your new favourite artist is waiting...
Read more
Features

Neil Peart obituary, 1952-2020: The Professor of drums who weaved fantasy into rock

Mark Beaumont -
One of the greatest.
Read more
Album Reviews

Georgia – ‘Seeking Thrills’ review: a jubilant celebration of the dancefloor

The Londoner's second album captures the push and pull of the club with a writerly eye
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.