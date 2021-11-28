Watch Jenny Lewis play new single ‘Puppy And A Truck’ on ‘Fallon’

Jenny Lewis has given her new single ‘Puppy And A Track’ its TV debut – watch her perform the track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thanksgiving (November 25) below.

The new song was released earlier this month, and follows three previous collaborations with rapper Serengeti, including ‘IDIOT’, ‘Unblu’, and ‘Vroom Vroom’.

On the new track, Lewis finds joy in the little things, singing: “My forties are kicking my ass / And handing ‘em to me in a margarita glass / I was infatuated with a man / And then I dated a psychopath.”

Watch her perform the song dressed all in red on Fallon below:

In March, Lewis reunited with her former Rilo Kiley bandmate Blake Sennett for the first time in six years. The pair performed on Linda Perry’s Rock-N-Relief livestream, airing 2013’s ‘Let Me Back In’ during the virtual event.

Before the livestream, Lewis and Sennett had played together only once since Rilo Kiley went on hiatus in 2010. Sennett joined Lewis at Coachella in 2015 to perform ‘Portions For Foxes’ with her at the Californian festival.

Among a host of other collaborations, 2020 saw Lewis join Bill Murray for an unlikely cover of Drake‘s hit ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’.

The pair have been friends for years, with Lewis previously appearing and singing alongside the Hollywood legend in 2015’s Netflix holiday special A Very Murray Christmas.

Shared via her Instagram, the clip showcases the former Rilo Kiley singer and child actor on vocals and bass, while Murray plays the drums. Watch it here.

Lewis also joined Bruce Springsteen in collaborating with Bon Iver on his single ‘AUATC’. The anti-capitalist single’s title stands for ‘Ate Up All Their Cake’, and also features contributions from Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner and rivulare’s Elsa Jensen.