Watch Jessica Jung cover Ariana Grande’s ‘God Is A Woman’

Former Girls’ Generation member Jessica Jung has performed a cover of Ariana Grande’s ‘God Is A Woman’.

Over the weekend, Chinese streaming site Youku released the first episode for its new season of Great Dance Crew, a dance reality competition series that pits several top dance crews in China against one another in a series of challenges.

As one of the leaders on the series, Jung teamed up with famed dancer AC for her first performance of the season. The singer opened with a cover of Ariana Grande’s 2018 single ‘God Is A Woman’, accompanied with sensual choreography.

Advertisement

“You, you love it how I move you / You love it how I touch you / My one, when all is said and done / You’ll believe God is a woman,” she sings. Later in the performance, Jung tosses her microphone off the stage as she is joined by AC and his dance crew for a waacking-inspired performance to Calvin Harris and Rihanna’s ‘We Found Love’.

The official Youku Twitter account later unveiled a clip of the performers’ practice, writing: “Although it was the first meeting between Leader #JessicaJung and her new friends, the atmosphere was super nice, and the chemistry is extremely great!”.

#GreatDanceCrewS2 Although it was the first meeting between Leader #JessicaJung and her new friends, the atmosphere was super nice, and the chemistry is extremely great! #YOUKU #优酷 pic.twitter.com/jHX01bUGYy — 优酷Youku (@YoukuOfficial) April 10, 2023

Apart from Jung, Great Dance Crew also features former WJSN member Cheng Xiao and INTO1’s SANTA as leaders, along with singer Sdanny Lee, Taiwanese pop star Rainie Yang and actor Gao Hanyu.

The six leaders will be choosing their favoured dance crews to work with and perform to new missions in each episode of the series and undergo several elimination rounds.