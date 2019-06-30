Jimmy Carr makes bizarre cameo during The Killers’ Glastonbury headline set

Fair enough.

Jimmy Carr made a bizarre cameo on the Pyramid Stage as The Killers headlined Glastonbury Festival last night (June 29).

As the Las Vegas band took a brief break ahead of their star-studded encore, the ‘8 out of 10 Cats’ comedian was seen sweeping the stage. He briefly looked out at the huge crowd gathered in front of the Pyramid Stage once more.

Viewers soon posted on Twitter in a bid to check that the bizarre cameo had actually happened, with one saying: “Was that Jimmy Carr sweeping the stage at # glastonburyfestival2019? WTF.”

Another said: “Am I high or was Jimmy Carr just sweeping up at the killers set at Glastonbury.”

While the cameo may seem random, Carr is known for his friendship with frontman Brandon Flowers. Carr was seen filming the band from the side of the stage at Glasto in 2017, and Flowers previously told NME how the comedian inspired ‘Deadline and Commitments’ from 2012’s ‘Battle Born‘.

“I was having dinner with Jimmy Carr, like you do, and he thought the next big breakthrough record that people were going to notice was going to be about the problems of the economy,” said Flowers.

Moments after Carr’s cameo, the set took another star-studded cameo after the Pet Shop Boys arrived to perform ‘Always On My Mind’ with the band, before following it by duetting on ‘Human’.

As Flowers had promised to “double down” on the special guests, they were then joined by legendary guitarist Johnny Marr to perform The Smiths’ ‘This Charming Man‘.

Check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Glastonbury 2019.