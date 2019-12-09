Watch Jimmy Eat World’s access all areas UK tour diary

Jimmy Eat World have shared a behind-the-scenes tour diary video of their recent visit to the UK to launch their acclaimed new album ‘Surviving‘. Watch it exclusively on NME below.

Back in Autumn, the alt-emo godfathers played shows in London, Sheffield, Birmingham and Kingston to kick off the campaign for their 10th album. Now, the gigs, the fans and all the banter from the road has been captured in ‘Surviving The UK’.

“Everyone has a hint of that specific voice that self-doubt manifests,” frontman Jim Adkins told NME about how a quest for self-belief and rediscovery inspired their new album. “Your lesser self convinces you to let them have the keys. A lot of that stems from identifying with something that may not be true about yourself.

“You know, like, you’re just awkward, you’re just incapable of X, you’re just a drunk, you’re unfaithful – all of that’s only as true as you let it be. It requires you to face some uncomfortable truths about yourself, but once you’re able to do that, you’re kind of free.”

‘Surviving’ was released back in October, and became the band’s highest charting release in the UK to date.

Jimmy Eat World’s upcoming UK and European tour dates are below:

June 19 – Luxembourg City, LU Den Atelier

June 20 – Scheessel, GE Hurricane Festival

June 21 – Neuhausen, GE Southside Festival

June 24 – Prague, CZ Lucerna Music Bar

June 25 – Warsaw, PL Proxima

June 28 – Oslo, NO Parkteatret

June 30 – Cologne, DE E-Werk

July 1 – Berlin, DE Huxleys

July 5 – Amsterdam, NL Amsterdamse Bostheater

July 7 – Manchester, UK Academy

July 8 – London, UK O2 Academy Brixton

July 9 – Cheltenham, UK 2000Trees Festival