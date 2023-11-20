Watch Jimmy Fallon and Black Thought turn Travis Kelce’s tweets into music

Jimmy Fallon and the Roots’ Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter have turned Travis Kelce‘s old tweets into music.

Kelce’s old tweets from circa 2008-2018 have gone viral as of late following his high-profile relationship with pop star Taylor Swift. As part of a segment for the Tonight Show, Fallon and Black Thought took it upon themselves to turn the viral tweets into music.

During the bit, titled ‘The Ballad of Travis Kelce’, Black Thought provided a summary of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s X/Twitter activity while Fallon narrated the tweets.

“Sometimes he was really deep, the whole world he’d inspire/ The most powerful weapon on this earth is the human soul on fire / Then he’d take it down a notch and take things super light / Bout to get some Taco Bell!!! n see what’s poppin tonight.“

Speaking about Kelce and Swift’s relationship that has essentially rocked the nation, public perception and PR expert Beth Booker said: “We’re seeing the romance unfold in real time, and I think that that’s why everyone is so on board with it. We’ve been along since the very first little breadcrumb about them.” (per Rolling Stone)

In other news, a radio station in Philadelphia has temporarily banned Swift’s music until after the visit of Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs are set to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL on Monday (November 20), and the local station Q102 has said that no songs by Swift, who is in a relationship with Kelce, will be played until at least Tuesday.

“Q102 is punting Taylor Swift from the radio station for the entire weekend because while Q102 loves Taylor Swift, we can’t get enough of her, this weekend it’s really important we show our support for the Birds,” said Nugget, one of the station’s hosts, to CBS News Philadelphia.

Elsewhere, Kelce recently turned heads by sharing a Christmas cover of The Pogues’ ‘Fairytale Of New York’ recorded alongside his brother, Jason.

The track hears Jason, who plays as the centre for NFL team Philadelphia Eagles, join forces with his sibling, who is the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, for a new festive duet titled ‘Fairytale Of Philadelphia’.