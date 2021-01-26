Watch Jimmy Fallon and The Roots cover Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driver’s License’ in sea shanty style

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots have shared a cover of Olivia Rodrigo‘s ‘Driver’s License’ in the style of a sea shanty.

The Tonight Show host and his house band are the latest to hop on the newfound TikTok trend of sea shanties, a trend kickstarted by Scottish postman Nathan Evans.

Putting their own spin on Rodrigo’s record-breaking hit, which recently became the fastest song in history to reach 200million Spotify streams, Fallon and The Roots’ 45-second rendition of the mega hit can be watched below.

Evans recently revealed that he quit his job as a postman after his rendition of the 19th-century sea shanty ‘Soon May The Wellerman Come’ landed in the UK Top 10.

He has since released ‘Wellerman’ as an official single after signing a record deal with Polydor. A mid-week update from the Official Charts Company puts the track at Number Four in next week’s Official UK Singles Chart, behind Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid Laroi and Little Mix.

In a TikTok posted last week, Evans said he had quit his day job thanks to the social media trend. “Oh my God, I was a postman on Friday. I have just signed to the biggest record label in the world,” he said.

A number of artists have got involved in the sea shanty craze, including Glass Animals and Lottery Winners, whose version of the Nickelback’s ‘Rockstar’ went viral this week after the Canadian band added their own vocals to the mix.

Meanwhile, Cardi B has reacted to Olivia Rodrigo‘s smash-hit ‘Drivers License’, revealing that she doesn’t have a licence herself.

In response, Rodrigo has now offered to drive Cardi around wherever she pleases. Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ is currently at number one in the UK and US singles charts.