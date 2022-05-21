Måneskin stopped by the The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon yesterday (May 20) to deliver a performance of their new single ‘Supermodel’ – watch it below.

The Italian Eurovision winners were without their usual bassist, Victoria De Angelis, due to illness, but instead of recruiting another musician to fill in, the band asked the show’s host Jimmy Fallon to strap up.

Rocking a blonde wig, colourful eyeliner, and a red and black jacket, Fallon addressed the audience before the performance. “This is a true story,” he explained. “This morning, we found out that their bass player, Vic, couldn’t be here because she got sick. She’s fine, but they needed a bass player; so they asked me if I could play.”

Advertisement

“This is true, it happened this morning at like 11 o’clock,” he continued. “I’m like, ‘How do you play it? What is it? I don’t know.’ They showed it to me and I got it. [Plays bass chords] So I have that. I said, ‘I can do this. I can rock that and I can go loud. Let’s go for it! I’m gonna do this for Vic; I’m gonna do this for rock and roll.”

You can watch Måneskin and Fallon perform ‘Supermodel’ below:

After the performance, Måneskin posted several photos of themselves with Fallon as well as a cardboard cutout of De Angelis, writing: “The rumours say we gave Vic away in exchange for a life-size cardboard version of her.

“Bless you @jimmyfallon for simply being a natural and authentic stuntman 🌟SUPERMODEL wouldn’t be the same without your bass expertise (aaand the original Vic is recovering.”

Advertisement

Måneskin returned to the Eurovision Song Contest last week to give new single ‘Supermodel’ its live debut.

The Italian band, who won the 2021 contest with their song ‘Zitti E Buoni’, have had a massive year since their Eurovision triumph, playing across the globe and announcing a massive arena tour.

Last week, the band returned with new single ‘Supermodel’, their first new music of 2022, and the track was given its live debut during the half-time break at this year’s Eurovision in Turin.

Meanwhile, Måneskin are set to embark on a European tour in 2023 including a date in London. You can see those tour dates below and find any remaining UK tickets here.

FEBRUARY 2023

23 – Vitifrigo Arena, Pesaro, Italy

25 – Palalpitour, Torino, Italy

27 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

MARCH 2023

2 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

3 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

6 – Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

10 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

13 – Accor Arena, Paris, France

16 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

17 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

20 – Nelson Mandela Forum, Firenze, Italy

21 – Nelson Mandela Forum, Firenze, Italy

24 – Palazzo dello Sport, Roma, Italy

25 – Palazzo dello Sport, Roma, Italy

28 – Palapartenope, Napoli, Italy

29 – Palapartenope, Napoli, Italy

31 – Palaflorio, Bari, Italy

APRIL 2023

3 – Mediolanum, Forum, Milan, Italy

4 – Mediolanum, Forum, Milan, Italy

6 – Mediolanum, Forum, Milan, Italy

11 – Palau Saint Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

26 – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

28 – Wiener Statdhalle, Wien, Austria

30 – Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

MAY 2023

2 – The Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

5 – Mediolanum, Forum, Milan, Italy

8 – The O2, London

12 – Torwar Hall, Warsaw, Poland

14 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

16 – Budapest Arena, Budapest, Hungary

18 – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

19 – Saku Suurhall, Tallin, Estonia