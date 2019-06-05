Watch Joan Jett play ‘Rebel Girl’ with Bikini Kill in Brooklyn

The iconic musician previously collaborated with the band on their 1998 album 'The Singles'

Joan Jett joined Bikini Kill onstage in Brooklyn last night (June 4) to perform the band’s track ‘Rebel Girl’.

The reunited riot grrrl group were performing at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre as part of their reformation tour, which has seen them play in Los Angeles and New York so far.

Jett made her appearance for the final song of the main set, with frontwoman Kathleen Hanna introducing her by saying: “Please welcome to the stage Joan Jett!” The former Runaways member played guitar on ‘Rebel Girl’ – watch fan-shot footage of the moment below now.

Jett collaborated with Bikini Kill on the studio recording of ‘Rebel Girl’ and two other tracks from their 1998 compilation album ‘The Singles’ – ‘New Radio’ and ‘Demirep’. She produced the tracks as well as playing guitar on them and contributing vocals.

Bikini Kill will bring their reunion tour to the UK next week when they play two dates at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on June 10 and 11. Their remaining confirmed live show at present is a headline slot at Chicago’s Riot Fest in September.

It has yet to be confirmed whether the group will write and record any new material, or if they will play any further shows together. Their last studio album, ‘Reject All American’, was released in 1996. They split the following year.

Original guitarist Billy Karren has not featured on the reunion tour, with new guitarist Erica Dawn Lyle filling his spot.

Courtney Love previously slammed Bikini Kill’s reunion, calling it “the biggest hoax in the history of rock & roll.” Without specifying who she was referring to, Love said, “Two of the band are total amateurs”, before calling Hanna “a good hypeman, but her persona is such a DIY nonsense dilettante.”