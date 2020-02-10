Watch John Frusciante jam with former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Dave Navarro

Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ John Frusciante teamed up with members of Jane’s Addiction over the weekend to deliver a stirring rendition of ‘Mountain Song’.

Frusciante, who rejoined the ‘Peppers in December 2019, lent a hand to guitarist Dave Navarro as he performed the track at a memorial show which honoured Andrew Burkle, an aspiring filmmaker and the son of billionaire venture capitalist Ron Burkle, who died in January.

Navarro, of course, previously recorded guitar on RHCP’s sixth album ‘One Hot Minute’, which came between Frusciante’s work on 1991’s ‘Blood Sugar Sex Magick’ and 1999’s ‘Californication’.

The show also marked the first time that Frusciante has performed with the band for the first time in 12 years, after leaving the Peppers in 2008.

The memorial was organised by the Tony Hawk Foundation, a charity focused on making skate parks available to today’s youth. According to Tony Hawk, Burkle and his family were heavily involved in keeping the foundation going.

It was announced last month that current Chillis guitarist Josh Klinghoffer would be leaving the Chilis after 10 years, but he said that there were no hard feelings between him and the band.

