Watch John Mayer mash-up Grateful Dead’s ‘Dark Star’ and ‘Your Body Is A Wonderland’

John Mayer performed an intro of Grateful Dead‘s ‘Dark Star’ before transitioning into ‘Your Body Is A Wonderland’ during a show in Chicago last week.

Back in 2015, the pop-rock star began performing as the touring guitarist for Grateful Dead’s offshoot supergroup Dead & Company – consisting of Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann alongside Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.

The link-up has led to tongue-in-cheek speculation about potential mash-ups of their respective back catalogues over the years.

Mayer finally delivered during his show at United Center in Chicago, Illinois last week (October 18).

“I’m not going to set it up, this is going to be the weirdest thing you ever saw in your life and I’m proud to do it,” Mayer said (via Rolling Stone).

“I want you to mark it on the setlist that this is technically ‘Dark Star.’ And I’m going from ‘Dark Star’ into this next song. It’s a transition. I want you to mark the transition.”

The crowd began to laugh and cheer in support when the musician started playing the opening guitar riff to ‘Your Body Is A Wonderland’. He played the song through before returning to ‘Dark Star’ for the outro.

“I did it,” Mayer said proudly. “I did that.” Check out footage below.

“You know what that just was?” Mayer asked. “And I do this with extremely love for my brothers in the company. With all love and reverence, that was ‘Dark Star’/’Your Body Is A Wonderland’/’Dark Star.’”

Elsewhere in the set, he also performed Grateful Dead’s ‘Bertha’ solo for the first time, combining it with his own ‘The Age Of Worry’.

In May this year, Mayer embarked on his final tour with Dead & Company. After the tour, Mayer wrote on social media that Dead & Company is “still a band”, but that they “just don’t know what the next show will be”.

He added: “I speak for us all when I say that I look forward to being shown the next shaft of light… I know we will all move towards it together. This band changed my life, and I love you all for it. An incredible tour, an unforgettable ride, and a beautiful world of memories to visit. I’ll be seeing you.”