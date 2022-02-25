LCD Soundsystem will be the musical guests on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

Set to air tomorrow night (February 26), the episode will be hosted by John Mulaney, marking his fifth time presenting the late night sketch show.

It’s the second time James Murphy and co. have played SNL, the first time being back in 2017 when they were promoting their last album, ‘American Dream’.

With each episode of the show, the hosts and musical guests get together to shoot a promo for the forthcoming episode. For this week’s, Mulaney goes back and forth with Cecily Strong about what’s changed about the SNL set since the last time he hosted.

Things that changed include: the location of the snacks, the quality of the coffee, and there are no wolves in the building. This final change prompts Mulaney to storm off, and Murphy asks: “Is he OK?” To which Strong replies: “No, he loved those wolves.”

Watch the Saturday Night Live promo below:

Because of LCD Soundsystem’s appearance on SNL, fans are now speculating as to whether or not this might also mean the release of new material.

The band are also set to tour this summer, with a European headline date confirmed at Spain’s Bilbao BBK Festival in July.

Back in December, the band treated fans to a live rendition of their festive single, ‘Christmas Will Break Your Heart’.

The slow-burning ballad closed out the concert portion of The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special, which premiered on Amazon Music on December 23. They played the track with a new added string section.

LCD Soundsystem performed a nine-track set for the special, with the bulk of the setlist pulled from their 2017 album ‘American Dream’. They played five songs from the record, including single ‘Tonite’, as well as two cuts from their eponymous 2005 debut, and ‘I Can Change’ from 2010’s ‘This Is Happening’.

“I’ve already conquered film [and] James has conquered music,” Wareheim said in a statement shared with the trailer for All My Friends, “but we have yet to conquer the sitcom – the HIGHEST form of art.

“We’ve been working on this project for 15 years, and for this show we’re unveiling a uniquely emotional perspective of the sitcom universe for the holidays – provided by one of the greatest bands of all time and my dear friends, LCD Soundsystem. I can’t believe Amazon Music is letting us do this.”

“I am similarly stunned that someone let us do this,” Murphy added. “At least we finally get to use our Korey puppet.”

In October, LCD Soundsystem announced their live return with a month-long residency at New York’s Brooklyn Steel. Their first gig since 2018 took place November 23 and saw the band cover Joy Division’s ‘No Love Lost’ alongside tracks from across their back catalogue. At other gigs, the band have played rarities like 2004’s ‘Beat Connection’ and given tracks like 2017’s ‘Other Voices’ their live debut.

Though the band were initially staunch on seeing the run through to its end, despite a surge in COVID-19 cases thanks to the bourgeoning Omicron variant, the band were forced to cancel with three shows left.