Watch John Prine’s full ‘Austin City Limits’ episode online

John Prine’s appearance on Austin City Limits from 2018 has been made available online a week after his death – watch below.

Prine passed away on April 7 after contracting coronavirus in March. He was 73 and is survived by his wife, Fiona Whelan Prine.

Last month, Austin City Limits opened up its archives to the public amid the coronavirus lockdown giving music fans access performances from Tom Waits, Billie Eilish, Vampire Weekend, and The Raconteurs.

The hour-long feature, consisting of 12 songs – came in support of The ‘Tree of Forgiveness’, which Prine had issued earlier that year and is now his last proper studio album.

This comes after Roger Waters paid tribute to the late singer over the weekend, sharing a cover of Prine’s song, ‘Paradise’.

Waters, best known as a co-founding member of Pink Floyd, uploaded the ‘Paradise’ cover to YouTube with the caption, “My friend John Prine died. This is his song, ‘Paradise’. Miss you, brother.”

‘Paradise’ appears on Prine’s eponymous debut album, released in 1971. In a career spanning almost fifty years, the singer won three Grammy awards, released eighteen studio albums and toured consistently.

Waters joined an array of musicians in paying tribute to Prine, including Bruce Springsteen, Bonnie Raitt and Elvis Costello.