Watch John Squire join Liam Gallagher onstage at Knebworth

Liam Gallagher was joined by The Stone Roses’ John Squire at the first of two nights at Knebworth yesterday (June 3).

The former Oasis frontman is returning to the venue where the Manchester band played their iconic gigs in 1996 to celebrate the release of his third solo album ‘C’mon You Know’.

Squire – who also appeared at Oasis’ Knebworth gigs 26 years ago – joined Gallagher on stage for the closing song of the set, ‘Champagne Supernova’.

“A big fucking round of applause for the coolest man on the planet,” Gallagher told the crowd as he introduced him. “The one and only John fucking Squire.” Watch fan-shot footage of ‘Champagne Supernova’ from Knebworth below.

John Squire On That Guitar – Knebworth 👌🏻🇬🇧@liamgallagher pic.twitter.com/9aRocUX4Vc — Lewis D (@Lduckers87) June 3, 2022

As in Manchester earlier this week, Gallagher opened the show with three Oasis songs in ‘Hello’, ‘Rock’n’Roll Star’ and ‘Morning Glory’, before launching into tracks from his solo albums. He gave another airing to ‘Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants’ song ‘Roll It Over’ after giving it its live debut at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday (June 1). See the full setlist below.

Liam Gallagher played:

‘Hello’

‘Rock’n’Roll Star’

‘Morning Glory’

‘Wall Of Glass’

‘Shockwave’

‘Everything’s Electric’

‘Better Days’

‘Why Me? Why Not’

‘Stand By Me’

‘Roll It Over’

‘Slide Away’

‘More Power’

‘C’mon You Know’

‘Diamond In The Dark’

‘The River’

‘Once’

‘Some Might Say’

‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’

‘Supersonic’

‘Wonderwall’

‘Live Forever’

‘Champagne Supernova’

The star was supported by Kasabian, Paolo Nutini, Amyl & The Sniffers and Pastel at the first night of Knebworth 2022. He will be joined by Kasabian, Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl for the second night tonight (June 4). You can find the set times for the show here.

Meanwhile, Gallagher recently reflected on his “obsession” with the Stone Roses in an interview with NME. In the latest in the Firsts video series, the musician looked back on his first gig, where he saw Stone Roses at former Manchester music venue International 2. “It blew my mind and that’s when I wanted to join a band,” he said.

He also explained that the Roses were the first band he fell in love with. “Our kid was into The Smiths but they were a little bit too early for me and a little bit too student-y,” he said. “But the Roses were a bit more laddy – not as laddy as us, but it felt a bit more right.”