Listen to Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper’s new Hollywood Vampires single ‘The Boogieman Surprise’

Track was recently showcased at their LA show at the Greek Theatre

Hollywood Vampires have shared their new single ‘The Boogieman Surprise’ and posted a live performance of the track online. You can watch and listen to both below.

The band debuted the new track recently at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and were joined on stage at separate points by Marilyn Manson and Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler.

Hollywood Vampires, made up of Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, are readying the release of their second album, ‘Rise’, due out June 21. Unlike their debut album, the band’s new project is mostly made up of original material, written by them.

The Boogieman Surprise The Boogieman Surprise, an album by Hollywood Vampires on Spotify

“[It’s] not only a totally different animal than the first Vampires album, it is unique to anything I’ve ever been a part of,” Cooper said of the band’s new album. “I think that with this album, we are establishing what the Vampires’ sound really is, whereas with the first album we were more tipping our hats to our fallen rock n roll brothers.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Meanwhile, Alice Cooper has said he’ll only retire once people stop coming to his shows.