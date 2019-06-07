Watch Johnny Depp sing David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ with Hollywood Vampires

The rock supergroup recorded their version at the same Berlin studio as Bowie.

The Hollywood Vampires have shared a new cover of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’, featuring Johnny Depp on lead vocals.

The band, which also includes Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, recorded the cover at Hansa Studios in Berlin – the same place where Bowie recorded the original version of the song in 1977.

An accompanying video features footage of the band recording the track, as well as clips from their European tour in 2018. You can watch the video below now.

The cover will feature on the Hollywood Vampires’ upcoming new album, ‘Rise’. The record is due for release on June 21 and will also feature the singles ‘Who’s Laughing Now’ and ‘The Boogieman Surprise’.

“[It’s] not only a totally different animal than the first Vampires album, it is unique to anything I’ve ever been a part of,” Cooper recently said of the band’s new album. “I think that with this album, we are establishing what the Vampires’ sound really is, whereas with the first album we were more tipping our hats to our fallen rock n roll brothers.”

Last month, the supergroup were joined on stage by Marilyn Manson and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler at a gig in LA. The pair appeared at separate points of the set as the Hollywood Vampires headlined the Greek Theatre.

Meanwhile, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor has also given a Bowie classic the cover treatment recently. The frontman performed his own version of ‘Moonage Daydream’ at a solo show in California last month.