Watch Johnny Marr join The Killers on stage as they begin US tour together

Johnny Marr joined The Killers on stage last night (August 20) to perform Smiths classics as they began their US tour together – see footage and the full setlist below.

Marr began his tour supporting Brandon Flowers and co. at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on Friday night (August 19) before playing the following night at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. At both shows, he joined them for a number of songs in the encore.

In Seattle, he came on stage for performances of Smiths songs ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ and ‘What She Said’, before helping The Killers end the set with ‘Mr. Brightside’, which he also performed with them during their Glastonbury 2019 headline set.

Advertisement

The previous night in Vancouver, he came on earlier in the set to perform ‘There Is A Light…’ and ‘Stop Me If You Think You’ve Heard This One Before’.

Elsewhere in the sets, The Killers played their recent single ‘Boy’ and highlights from across their career.

Watch Marr join them on stage in Vancouver and Seattle, and see their full setlist from the Seattle show below.

The Killers played:

Advertisement

‘My Own Soul’s Warning’

‘Enterlude’

‘When You Were Young’

‘Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine’

‘Smile Like You Mean It’

‘Shot At The Night’

‘Blowback’

‘Human’

‘Somebody Told Me’

‘Fire In Bone’

‘Boy’

‘In The Car Outside’

‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’

‘Runaways’

‘Read My Mind’

‘Dying Breed’

‘Rut’

‘Caution’

‘For Reasons Unknown’

‘All These Things That I’ve Done’

‘Spaceman’

‘There Is a Light That Never Goes Out’ (with Johnny Marr)

‘What She Said’ (with Johnny Marr)

‘Mr. Brightside’ (with Johnny Marr)

The Killers’ US tour with Johnny Marr continues tonight (August 21) at the Moda Center in Portland and runs until mid-October where it wraps up with a Washington D.C. show.

See the full list of dates below and pick up tickets here.

AUGUST 2022

21 – Portland, Moda Center

23 – San Francisco, Chase Center

24 – San Diego, Pechanga Arena

26 – Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

27 – Los Angeles, Banc of California Stadium

28 – Glendale, Gila River Arena

30 – Salt Lake City, Vivint Arena

31 – Denver, Ball Arena

SEPTEMBER 2022

8 – Houston, Toyota Center

9 – Austin, Moody Center

10 – Fort Worth, Dickies Arena

13 – Miami, FTX Arena

14 – Orlando, Amway Center

16 – Atlanta, State Farm Arena

17 – Nashville, Bridgestone Arena

18 – St. Louis, Chaifetz Arena

20 – Saint Paul, Xcel Energy Center

21 – Chicago, United Center

23 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

24 – Montreal, Centre Bell

26 – Verona, Turning Stone Event Center

27 – Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

30 – New York, Madison Square Garden

OCTOBER 2022

1 – New York, Madison Square Garden

3 – Boston, TD Garden

4 – University Park, Bryce Jordan Center

6 – Pittsburgh, Petersen Events Center

7 – Cleveland, Wolstein Center

8 – Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

10 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

Brandon Flowers revealed to NME last month that the band have been working on their next album, with material set to be released later this year.

“We just had a few days off and Stuart [Price, producer] came and visited us on the road,” he told NME. “We’re sending things back and forth, and ideas. I’m talking with Shawn Everett [producer] too, and it’s nice to have that combo.”

He added: “You will hear singles this year. The full record will probably be early next year, but there will definitely be more releases this year.”