Watch Johnny Marr join The Killers on stage as they begin US tour together

Johnny Marr joined The Killers on stage last night (August 20) to perform Smiths classics as they began their US tour together – see footage and the full setlist below.
- READ MORE: The Killers at Mad Cool 2022: “Our new song ‘Boy’ is in the gutter, looking at the stars”
Marr began his tour supporting Brandon Flowers and co. at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on Friday night (August 19) before playing the following night at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. At both shows, he joined them for a number of songs in the encore.
In Seattle, he came on stage for performances of Smiths songs ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ and ‘What She Said’, before helping The Killers end the set with ‘Mr. Brightside’, which he also performed with them during their Glastonbury 2019 headline set.
The previous night in Vancouver, he came on earlier in the set to perform ‘There Is A Light…’ and ‘Stop Me If You Think You’ve Heard This One Before’.
Elsewhere in the sets, The Killers played their recent single ‘Boy’ and highlights from across their career.
Watch Marr join them on stage in Vancouver and Seattle, and see their full setlist from the Seattle show below.
The Killers played:
‘My Own Soul’s Warning’
‘Enterlude’
‘When You Were Young’
‘Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine’
‘Smile Like You Mean It’
‘Shot At The Night’
‘Blowback’
‘Human’
‘Somebody Told Me’
‘Fire In Bone’
‘Boy’
‘In The Car Outside’
‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’
‘Runaways’
‘Read My Mind’
‘Dying Breed’
‘Rut’
‘Caution’
‘For Reasons Unknown’
‘All These Things That I’ve Done’
‘Spaceman’
‘There Is a Light That Never Goes Out’ (with Johnny Marr)
‘What She Said’ (with Johnny Marr)
‘Mr. Brightside’ (with Johnny Marr)
The Killers’ US tour with Johnny Marr continues tonight (August 21) at the Moda Center in Portland and runs until mid-October where it wraps up with a Washington D.C. show.
See the full list of dates below and pick up tickets here.
AUGUST 2022
21 – Portland, Moda Center
23 – San Francisco, Chase Center
24 – San Diego, Pechanga Arena
26 – Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
27 – Los Angeles, Banc of California Stadium
28 – Glendale, Gila River Arena
30 – Salt Lake City, Vivint Arena
31 – Denver, Ball Arena
SEPTEMBER 2022
8 – Houston, Toyota Center
9 – Austin, Moody Center
10 – Fort Worth, Dickies Arena
13 – Miami, FTX Arena
14 – Orlando, Amway Center
16 – Atlanta, State Farm Arena
17 – Nashville, Bridgestone Arena
18 – St. Louis, Chaifetz Arena
20 – Saint Paul, Xcel Energy Center
21 – Chicago, United Center
23 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
24 – Montreal, Centre Bell
26 – Verona, Turning Stone Event Center
27 – Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
30 – New York, Madison Square Garden
OCTOBER 2022
1 – New York, Madison Square Garden
3 – Boston, TD Garden
4 – University Park, Bryce Jordan Center
6 – Pittsburgh, Petersen Events Center
7 – Cleveland, Wolstein Center
8 – Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
10 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena
Brandon Flowers revealed to NME last month that the band have been working on their next album, with material set to be released later this year.
“We just had a few days off and Stuart [Price, producer] came and visited us on the road,” he told NME. “We’re sending things back and forth, and ideas. I’m talking with Shawn Everett [producer] too, and it’s nice to have that combo.”
He added: “You will hear singles this year. The full record will probably be early next year, but there will definitely be more releases this year.”