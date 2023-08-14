Watch Johnny Marr perform a Smiths classic with Gaz Coombes

Johnny Marr was joined onstage by Gaz Coombes to perform The Smiths‘ classic ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ at Lakefest 2023 this weekend.

Performing on the first day of the festival at Eastnor Castle, Ledbury on Thursday (August 10), the Smiths guitarist and Supergrass frontman performed the track from the former’s 1986 album ‘The Queen Is Dead’.

“Love and thanks to the great Gaz Coombes for joining us last night,” Marr shared in an Instagram post, along with a snap of their performance.

Advertisement

You can watch a snippet of their performance, which included an ethusiastic singalong from the crowd, on the second slide below.

Elsewhere in the set, Marr performed other Smiths hits including ‘This Charming Man’ and ‘How Soon Is Now’.

Back in April, the musician announced a series of summer headline shows across the UK for 2023, which he’s due to wrap up later this month. You can check out the dates and find any remaining tickets here.

Last year, he released his latest solo album, ‘Fever Dreams Pts 1-4’, which NME praised in a a four-star review for having “a real sense of movement”.

“This album is the work of a man with no time for big cash reunions or the squabbling that prevents them,” it read. “Instead, he has turned in a record fuelled by soul and new ideas.”

Advertisement

Marr also recently announced that he would be releasing a new photo book, dedicated to his guitars.

Elsewhere, the guitarist, songwriter and composer worked with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds on ‘Open The Door, See What You Find’ from the former Oasis frontman’s latest LP ‘Council Skies’.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Coombes opened up about how “nervous” he was about reuniting Supergrass following the success of his solo albums.

Supergrass split up in 2010 but reunited for a series of live shows in 2019. They released a live album in 2020, Live On Other Planets, to celebrate their 25th anniversary and raise money for grassroots venues affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Having got into a flow and the last two albums having done so well, it seemed a bit odd, like a backward step,” he said.

“But then I was confident that I could operate both things together and it seems that I did, because I was obviously writing this record mainly during the reunion so I feel like I made best use of both things.”

Coombes’ fourth solo album, ‘Turn The Car Around’, came out in January of this year.