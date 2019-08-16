Exclusive: Watch Johnny Marr’s new video for ‘The Bright Parade’

Watch it first on NME below

Johnny Marr has shared the official video for his new single, ‘The Bright Parade’ today. You can watch it below.

The song is Marr’s second single this year following his eco-disco single ‘Armatopia’. The anthemic track has a Joy Division-esque bassline driving through it backed up by a spine-tingling guitar solo.

Speaking about the ‘The Bright Parade’, Marr said: “This song is a commentary on a celebrity. The video’s narrative follows me and a friend pursued by an agent of the underworld coming to collect a debt after we traded our souls for fame.”

The Smiths legend released his third studio album ‘Call The Comet’ last year. Check out the new video below:

Marr will play two sold out homecoming gigs at Manchester Albert Hall this September following his upcoming festival appearances which include dates at Lowlands, Pukkelpop, Rock En Seine.

Back in June, Marr made his fifth appearance at Glastonbury and joined The Killers on stage at the end of their headline set. Marr also headlined London’s Royal Festival Hall as part of Nile Rogers Meltdown earlier this month.

Marr's upcoming UK dates are below

2019 Headline Tour Dates September

1 – Electric Picnic, Ireland

3 – AIM Awards, Roundhouse, London

4 – Manchester, Albert Hall (sold out)

5 – Manchester, Albert Hall (sold out)

NME spoke to Marr on site at Glastonbury recently, where he opened up about his setlist and who he’d like his next high-profile collaborators to be. You can watch the chat below.

“I think I play quite a lot of Smiths’ songs. I play enough. If I were to play any more than I play now then it would tip the balance over,” he told NME‘s Andrew Trendell at Worthy Farm.

“For me, a set is a little bit like a movie where you get all your scenes in place. Eventually you get them in the right order as what you want to be as perfect. Sometimes if you play around too much, as much as I like it, you just change the dynamic.”

Speaking of future collaborations, he hinted: “I think me and Bernard [Sumner, New Order/Joy Division] will probably do something again in the future, Maybe I’d like to rope Stephen Morris in at some point. Stephen’s always been one of my favourite musicians – not just because he’s from Manchester, but no one’s ever managed to play like him, before or since. Also, I really rate Gillian too. So maybe I’ll just join New Order… on bass.”