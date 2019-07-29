Watch Josh Homme join The Raconteurs to perform ‘Blue Veins’ live

Someone broke the rules at a phone-free show

Last Friday (July 26), Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age joined The Raconteurs onstage in Los Angeles for a rousing rendition of ‘Blue Veins’. Watch it below.

The Raconteurs’ outing at LA’s Greek Theatre was a phone-free show: Billboard reports that attendees had their devices locked away in Yondr pouches, rendering them inaccessible for the duration of the gig. But someone managed to bend the rules, capturing the band’s performance of their 2006 cut ‘Blue Veins’ with the QOTSA man for posterity.

The onstage collaboration, which Billboard notes took place midway through the encore, saw Homme adding a fourth guitar to the sizzling, nearly 10-minute rendition of ‘Blue Veins’. Watch it here:

This performance comes about a week after Jack White appeared on Homme’s ‘Alligator Hour’ Beats 1 radio show, where they held forth on a variety of topics from artistic autonomy to who would win in a fight between them (Homme: “I’m a hugger”).

The Raconteurs are currently touring North America in support of their latest album, ‘Help Us Stranger’, which is their first new record in 11 years.

“From the off with the rambling, open-road anthemics of ‘Bored And Razed’, there’s a groove, a richness and studded leather boot kick that would sit comfortably among those Eagles, Led Zep and Creedence Clearwater Revival jukebox classics,” NME wrote in its four-star review of ‘Help Us Stranger’. “It’s a full-bodied album and a journey – a journey we hope it doesn’t take them another decade to make again.”