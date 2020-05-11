Watch Josh Homme perform Queens Of The Stone Age’s ‘Villains of Circumstance’ in quarantine

Josh Homme has shared an acoustic rendition of Queens Of The Stone Age‘s ‘Villains of Circumstance’ – listen to it below.

Filmed during the ongoing coronavirus quarantine by photographer Andreas Neumann as part of Hedi Slimane’s series Portrait Of A Performer, Homme is seen performing the song on an acoustic guitar in his bathroom at home in Los Angeles.

“I miss you now, what’s come over me?/ We’re hostages of geography,” he begins. “The wait is long and heavy too/ Despite what you’re accustomed to/ I know that life moves on, that’s what scares me so/ Have no intentions of letting go/ Only us, no one in the world/ Only us, no one in the world.”

Advertisement

According to the Instagram caption, Homme’s acoustic rendition was “performed in one take.”

Watch the performance in full below:

The original version of ‘Villains of Circumstance’ features on Queens Of The Stone Age’s 2017 album ‘Villains’.

Meanwhile, Queens Of The Stone Age‘s Josh Homme has said that the rock giants are likely to scale back on massive world tours in the future.

After concluding touring for 2017’s ‘Villains’, Homme says he was left feeling burnt out by the globe-trotting jaunt.

Advertisement

“After the last Queens tour, I needed to take a break,” Homme told the Los Angeles Times. “I don’t think that style of putting out 10 more songs and touring for two years, I could ever do again like that.”

Discussing future plans for the band, he said: “In terms of notoriety, I really have no interest in getting any bigger. And if it were a little smaller, I’d probably be fine with that because there’s nothing down that road — unless it allows me to pull musicians from a farther world to do this.”