Watch Josh Homme perform Them Crooked Vultures’ ‘Spinning in Daffodils’ acoustic for Lollapalooza

Josh Homme has delivered an acoustic rendition of Them Crooked Vultures track ‘Spinning in Daffodils’ for this year’s digital Lollapalooza, the live-streamed LOLLA2020.

Homme’s solo take pares back the intensity of the full band original, which closes out the eponymous 2009 album from the supergroup.

Watch Homme perform ‘Spinning in Daffodils’ below:

In June, Lollapalooza organisers announced the 2020 event had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, revealing a livestream event would be hosted instead.

From July 30 to August 2 (the original dates of the festival), Lolla2020 is streaming over 150 performances via YouTube.

Made up of Homme, Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl and John Paul Jones from Led Zeppelin, Them Crooked Vultures haven’t released new music since their sole LP over a decade ago.

Last November, Homme said he was “always ready to be in Them Crooked Vultures again” after Grohl commented that fans shouldn’t rule out the possibility of the trio joining forces in the future.

“Technically we’re still a band,” Grohl explained. “We practise once every decade, and we’re coming up on another decade, aren’t we? I don’t have any official news but there’s always something cooking.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Homme commented that “we all want to do another Vultures record”, saying it was Grohl’s role to get things started once again.

“I feel like that’s part of in his job description in Vultures. I have my various things that I’m supposed to do I think, but that isn’t one of them,” he said.

“I think, ultimately, these things happen when they’re supposed to, and I don’t have much experience in forcing things to happen like that. When you’re playing music, people come together because they want to and not from a sense of need or desperation. I think that’s the best reason to come together.”

Earlier this month, Homme also expressed an openness towards playing with his former stoner rock outfit Kyuss once again.

“I have thought about this, especially in the last few years, to do something special,” he explained.

“[I thought we should] play and give all the money away. Like, play for the fans — cover your costs and make it five bucks. Figure out a way to be, like, this is how the punctuation will end the sentence of this band.”