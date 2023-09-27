Watch Joy Anonymous’ new documentary made with Brooklyn Brewery

Joy Anonymous have teamed up with Brooklyn Brewery and Universal Music for a new documentary. Check it out below.

Shot between London and New York, the new short film captures “an unorthodox movement that started in an unexpected moment” and explores the creative process of the viral London-based dance duo.

“Like Brooklyn Brewery, we’re part of a movement that celebrates people coming together, without barriers,” said the duo – formed of Henry Counsell and Louis Curran. “We’re proud of the music we make and community we’ve built. If we can move just one person, in whatever way, be it physically or emotionally, then we’ve done our job.”

The Brooklyn Pilsner x Joy Anonymous film follows Joy Anonymous amidst a whirlwind year that saw them play to huge crowds at Glastonbury and Coachella, as well as selling out four headline shows in New York shows and a massive London show in only a few hours.

Their debut album as Joy Anonymous, 2021’s ‘Human Again’, was informed by these pop-up sessions with people seeking respite from the pandemic – with their community-focused collection becoming an uplifting light during dark times.

“We’d often have people come down by themselves and say they felt safe enough to get involved, just because people would be looking out for each other,” Counsell told NME last year of their “meetings” held with an ever-growing collective of like-minded people.

Curran added: “When we were playing, all of these people would cross-pollinate without a thought.”

Joy Anonymous’ Jungle collab ‘JOY (Back On 74)’ is out now. They will also be supporting The Streets on their upcoming tour, and Fred.. Again on his Europe and US tour later this year.