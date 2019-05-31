Watch as Judas Priest’s Rob Halford kicks a mobile phone out of a fan’s hand mid-concert

Can I kick it? Yes you can!

It appears Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford isn’t a fan of mobile phones filming him while on stage as a video has surfaced of him kicking a phone out of a fan’s hand mid-concert.

Attempting to watch your favourite band over a sea of mobile phones at a gig can be irritating as a concertgoer, but even the Metal God himself is not immune to the annoyance.

Video captured during Judas Priest’s Rosemont Theatre show in Rosemont, Illinois on May 25 shows Judas Priest performing the song ‘Judas Rising’, when suddenly, Halford sends a front-row fan’s phone flying with a swift and powerful kick.

Watch footage of the kick below:

Last year, Jack White expressed similar disdain for mobile phones at concerts when the former White Stripes frontman made the decision to ban the use of mobile phones at a series of his live shows. “We think you’ll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON,” a statement read.

Meanwhile, Metallica have shared a piece of footage from a 2018 rehearsal of Lars Ulrich singing Judas Priest.

The drummer can be seen instructing his bandmates to play the heavy metal band’s ‘Delivering The Goods’ in the clip, which was filmed on October 18, 2018, before the group played in Pittsburgh.